Overview

Dr. Tanya Carter, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Beaverton, OR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Carter works at Virginia Garcia Wellness Center in Beaverton, OR with other offices in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.