Overview

Dr. Tanya Campus, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Lawrence, MA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lawrence General Hospital.



Dr. Campus works at Greater Lawrence Fmly Hlth Ctr in Lawrence, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Wall Pain Syndrome, Ringworm and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.