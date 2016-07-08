Dr. Tanya Becker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tanya Becker, MD
Overview
Dr. Tanya Becker, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Becker works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Tanya Becker MD59 Prospect St Ste C, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (401) 728-9206
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Becker?
She was my pediatrician and was always very good with appointments and wait times. She is very knowledgeable and extremely helpful in getting you a diagnoses and exactly what you need without beating around the bush or wasting time.
About Dr. Tanya Becker, MD
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English, Creole, French Creole and Portuguese
- 1053303669
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Becker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Becker accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Becker works at
Dr. Becker speaks Creole, French Creole and Portuguese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Becker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Becker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.