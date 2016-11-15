See All Plastic Surgeons in Lone Tree, CO
Dr. Tanya Atagi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Tanya Atagi, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Tanya Atagi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University|Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and Rose Medical Center.

Dr. Atagi works at Atagi Plastic Surgery in Lone Tree, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Atagi Plastic Surgery and Skin Aesthetics
    10099 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 430, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 764-6090
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Rose Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominoplasty
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation
Belotero® Injection
Abdominoplasty
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation
Belotero® Injection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Belotero® Injection Chevron Icon
BioTE® Pellet Therapy Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Chin Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Xeomin® Injection Chevron Icon
Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Earlobe Repair Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation, Advanced, Laser Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Ultra Plus XC Injection Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Kybella Treatment for Submental Fat Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Laser Spider Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
Lift - Parts of the Body Other than Face Chevron Icon
Lip Augmentation Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mini Tummy Tuck Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Facelift Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Sculptra Injection Chevron Icon
Sculptra™ Injection Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Hormone Balancing Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Atagi?

    Nov 15, 2016
    Though I've never seen Atagi herself, if who she surrounds herself with is any indication of her aptitude, she's the best in the business. The team of professionals worked with me on what I wanted to achieve, and we decided upon a course of action COLLECTIVELY. They're pros. Plain and simple. I'd recommend their services to anyone under the sun, specifically Karen (fillers) and Francisca (lasers), whom I can personally vouch for.
    Colin in Denver, CO — Nov 15, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tanya Atagi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Tanya Atagi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Atagi to family and friends

    Dr. Atagi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Atagi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Tanya Atagi, MD.

    About Dr. Tanya Atagi, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386656601
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Barnes Jewish Hospital|Barnes-Jewish Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Stanford University|Stanford University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tanya Atagi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atagi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Atagi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Atagi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Atagi works at Atagi Plastic Surgery in Lone Tree, CO. View the full address on Dr. Atagi’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Atagi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atagi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atagi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atagi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Tanya Atagi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.