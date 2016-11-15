Dr. Tanya Atagi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atagi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tanya Atagi, MD
Overview
Dr. Tanya Atagi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University|Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Atagi works at
Locations
-
1
Atagi Plastic Surgery and Skin Aesthetics10099 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 430, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 764-6090Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Atagi?
Though I've never seen Atagi herself, if who she surrounds herself with is any indication of her aptitude, she's the best in the business. The team of professionals worked with me on what I wanted to achieve, and we decided upon a course of action COLLECTIVELY. They're pros. Plain and simple. I'd recommend their services to anyone under the sun, specifically Karen (fillers) and Francisca (lasers), whom I can personally vouch for.
About Dr. Tanya Atagi, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1386656601
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital|Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- Stanford University|Stanford University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atagi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atagi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atagi works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Atagi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atagi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atagi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atagi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.