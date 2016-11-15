Overview

Dr. Tanya Atagi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University|Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and Rose Medical Center.



Dr. Atagi works at Atagi Plastic Surgery in Lone Tree, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

