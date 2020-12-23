See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in O Fallon, MO
Dr. Tanvira Alam, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tanvira Alam, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine of NY Institute of Technology and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis.

Dr. Alam works at SSM Health Medical Group in O Fallon, MO with other offices in Lake Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    SSM Health Medical Group
    1101 Highway K, O Fallon, MO 63366 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 379-6363
  2. 2
    SSM Health Medical Group
    300 Medical Plz Ste 310, Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 376-6363

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
  • SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • Essence Healthcare
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Missouri Care
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Total Health Care, USA
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 23, 2020
    Dr. Alam did my laparoscopic hysterectomy and ovaries removal on 12/27/2020. I had no pain after the surgery. Today is day 5 after the surgery and I have needed no pain medication. She has a great bedside manner and is very kind and professional. During my office wellness visits, she took her time to explain everything in detail. I feel I was very lucky to have her as my OBGYN. I have great confidence in her. I would not question her surgical skills.
    About Dr. Tanvira Alam, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali and Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265670525
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lutheran Medical Center, Brooklyn, New York
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine of NY Institute of Technology
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Holy Cross College Dhaka, Bangladesh
    Undergraduate School

