Dr. Tanvira Alam, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tanvira Alam, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tanvira Alam, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine of NY Institute of Technology and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis.
Dr. Alam works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
SSM Health Medical Group1101 Highway K, O Fallon, MO 63366 Directions (636) 379-6363
-
2
SSM Health Medical Group300 Medical Plz Ste 310, Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367 Directions (636) 376-6363
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- Essence Healthcare
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Missouri Care
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Total Health Care, USA
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alam?
Dr. Alam did my laparoscopic hysterectomy and ovaries removal on 12/27/2020. I had no pain after the surgery. Today is day 5 after the surgery and I have needed no pain medication. She has a great bedside manner and is very kind and professional. During my office wellness visits, she took her time to explain everything in detail. I feel I was very lucky to have her as my OBGYN. I have great confidence in her. I would not question her surgical skills.
About Dr. Tanvira Alam, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Bengali and Hindi
- 1265670525
Education & Certifications
- Lutheran Medical Center, Brooklyn, New York
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine of NY Institute of Technology
- Holy Cross College Dhaka, Bangladesh
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alam works at
Dr. Alam has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alam speaks Bengali and Hindi.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Alam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.