Dr. Iqbal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tanvir Iqbal, MD
Overview
Dr. Tanvir Iqbal, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Martinsville, VA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from SHER-I-KASHMIR INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES (S.K.I.M.S.) BEMINA / S.K.I.M.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sovah Health Danville.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1119 Spruce St, Martinsville, VA 24112 Directions (336) 632-3505
2
Sovah Health-danville142 S Main St, Danville, VA 24541 Directions (434) 799-2243
3
Triad Psychiatric Counselng Center603 Dolley Madison Rd Ste 100, Greensboro, NC 27410 Directions (336) 632-3505
Hospital Affiliations
- Sovah Health Danville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tanvir Iqbal, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1902248073
Education & Certifications
- SHER-I-KASHMIR INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES (S.K.I.M.S.) BEMINA / S.K.I.M.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iqbal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iqbal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Iqbal. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iqbal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iqbal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iqbal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.