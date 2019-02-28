Dr. Tanvir Bajwa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bajwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tanvir Bajwa, MD
Overview
Dr. Tanvir Bajwa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center - Grafton, Aurora Medical Center Burlington, Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, Aurora Medical Center Summit, Aurora Medical Center Washington County, Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Aurora West Allis Medical Center.
Locations
Milwaukee Heart Institute960 N 12th St, Milwaukee, WI 53233 Directions (414) 219-7653
Aurora Cardiovascular Services-slpob Suite 4402801 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy Ste 474, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 649-6180
Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center2900 W Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 649-3370
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Medical Center - Grafton
- Aurora Medical Center Burlington
- Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha
- Aurora Medical Center Summit
- Aurora Medical Center Washington County
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
- Aurora West Allis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I trust him with my life. So kind and caring, Makes sure everything is done right.
About Dr. Tanvir Bajwa, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1740257385
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
