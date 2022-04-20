See All Dermatologists in Foxborough, MA
Dr. Tanvi Patel, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tanvi Patel, MD is a Dermatologist in Foxborough, MA. 

Dr. Patel works at Dermatology Associates LLC - Foxborough in Foxborough, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Athlete's Foot and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Associates LLC - Foxborough
    9 Payson Rd Ste 225, Foxborough, MA 02035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 762-5858

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vitiligo
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 20, 2022
    My dermatologist was away so luckily I was given an appointment with Dr. Patel. I went to see her for a suspicious growth on my nose. She assured me it was not serious. She did exam other parts of my face and found several problems that I was unaware of and she promptly took care of each one. She listened to all my concerns and answered all my questions. It was an excellent appointment and I highly recommend her. I also have a wonderful dermatologist at the same office and I feel fortunate that if my regular dermatologist is unavailable I would try to book an appointment with Dr. Patel.
    — Apr 20, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Tanvi Patel, MD
    About Dr. Tanvi Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740504539
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
