Dr. Tanveer Padder, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tanveer Padder, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Laurel, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Tecnologica De Santiago, Santo Domingo Campus.
Padder Health Services LLC7350 Van Dusen Rd Ste 130, Laurel, MD 20707 Directions (301) 560-4747
TIME Organization2901 Druid Park Dr, Baltimore, MD 21215 Directions (410) 872-2230
MPB Group6440 Dobbin Rd, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (410) 730-2385
Padder Health Services8850 Columbia 100 Pkwy, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (410) 921-9183
Dr. Padder is an excellent Doctor. He takes time to listen to my concerns and explains everything to me. Dr. Padder has helped me tremendously in my personal and professional life keeping my mental state stable. He is very easy to talk to. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Tanveer Padder, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1508067398
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Universidad Tecnologica De Santiago, Santo Domingo Campus
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Dr. Padder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Padder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Padder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Padder speaks Hindi and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Padder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padder.
