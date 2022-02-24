Overview

Dr. Tanveer Hussain, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences.



Dr. Hussain works at CHILD AND FAMILY COUNSELING CENTER in Westlake, OH. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.