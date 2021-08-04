See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Stockton, CA
Dr. Tanveer Bajwa, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tanveer Bajwa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from GORAKHPUR UNIVERSITY / BABA RAGHAV DAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.

Dr. Bajwa works at Pacific Endodontics in Stockton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pacific Endodontics
    Pacific Endodontics
5345 N El Dorado St, Stockton, CA 95207
(209) 337-3661

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Aug 04, 2021
    Best Docktor Iv'e ever had.
    Fred Gemigniani — Aug 04, 2021
    About Dr. Tanveer Bajwa, MD

    Internal Medicine
    20 years of experience
    English, Hindi
    1871871681
    Education & Certifications

    GORAKHPUR UNIVERSITY / BABA RAGHAV DAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.