Overview

Dr. Tanveer Bajwa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from GORAKHPUR UNIVERSITY / BABA RAGHAV DAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.



Dr. Bajwa works at Pacific Endodontics in Stockton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.