Overview

Dr. Tanuja Vedere, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They graduated from BHOPAL UNIVERSITY / GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.



Dr. Vedere works at VEDERE, TANUJA, MD in Port St Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.