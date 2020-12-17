Dr. Tanuja Raju, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raju is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tanuja Raju, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group1730 Prairie City Rd Ste 120, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 351-4800Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
I adore Dr Raju! She was my OB for my second pregnancy although she actually delivered my first baby (even tho I had a different OB) and I liked her so much that I switched to her for my second pregnancy. She genuinely cares about her patients and has a great, happy personality.
- 25 years of experience
- English, Kannada, Spanish and Tamil
- University Of California Davis
- St Louis University
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
