Overview

Dr. Tanuja Damani, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Damani works at NYU Langone General Surgery Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Appendicitis and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.