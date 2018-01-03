Dr. Tanuj Palvia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palvia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tanuj Palvia, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tanuj Palvia, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL.
Physio Logic409 Fulton St Fl 2, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 260-1000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:30pm
Dr. Palvia is wonderful! I have had shoulder pain for over 3 years an dhave seen multiple doctors. He is honest, addresses my issues, and told me the benefits of medical therapy or procedures. I dont come across doctors like him, so am thankful I found him. I have had relief from my pain!!
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Palvia has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palvia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
