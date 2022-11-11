See All Ophthalmologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Tanuj Banker, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
4.5 (117)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tanuj Banker, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Banker works at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute in Miami, FL with other offices in Venice, FL, Sarasota, FL, Englewood, FL, North Port, FL and University Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Drusen and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bascom Palmer Eye Institute-anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital
    900 NW 17th St, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 326-6000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Center For Sight - Venice
    1360 E VENICE AVE, Venice, FL 34285 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 925-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Center For Sight - Sarasota
    2601 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 925-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Center For Sight - Englewood
    1800 S Mccall Rd, Englewood, FL 34223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 474-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Center For Sight - Jacaranda
    1236 JACARANDA BLVD, Venice, FL 34292 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 496-4444
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  6. 6
    Center For Sight - North Port
    14844 Tamiami Trl # B105, North Port, FL 34287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 484-2020
  7. 7
    Center For Sight - University
    5409 University Pkwy, University Park, FL 34201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 330-2020
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 12:30pm
  8. 8
    Center For Sight
    8224 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34238 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 918-2020
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 12:30pm
  9. 9
    Center For Sight
    5409 Univ Pkwy, Venice, FL 34292 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 496-4444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Drusen
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Chorioretinal Scars
Chorioretinitis
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Iridocyclitis
Retinoschisis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Chalazion
Contusion of the Eyeball
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diplopia
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Floaters
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Keratitis
Macular Hole
Migraine
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Progressive High Myopia
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Telangiectasia
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Acquired Coloboma
Acute Endophthalmitis
Blindness
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Retinopathy
Entropion
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Hypotony of Eye
Macular Degeneration
Macular Edema
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retina Diseases
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Scleral Buckling
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 117 ratings
    Patient Ratings (117)
    5 Star
    (100)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 11, 2022
    Thorough exam. Adequate time.
    Nov 11, 2022
    About Dr. Tanuj Banker, MD

    Specialties
    • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1447542410
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bascom Palmer Eye Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Georgetown University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tanuj Banker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Banker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Banker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Banker has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Drusen and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Banker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    117 patients have reviewed Dr. Banker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

