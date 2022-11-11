Dr. Tanuj Banker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tanuj Banker, MD
Overview
Dr. Tanuj Banker, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Locations
1
Bascom Palmer Eye Institute-anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital900 NW 17th St, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 326-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Center For Sight - Venice1360 E VENICE AVE, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 925-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Center For Sight - Sarasota2601 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 925-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
4
Center For Sight - Englewood1800 S Mccall Rd, Englewood, FL 34223 Directions (941) 474-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
5
Center For Sight - Jacaranda1236 JACARANDA BLVD, Venice, FL 34292 Directions (941) 496-4444Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
6
Center For Sight - North Port14844 Tamiami Trl # B105, North Port, FL 34287 Directions (941) 484-2020
7
Center For Sight - University5409 University Pkwy, University Park, FL 34201 Directions (941) 330-2020Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:30pm
8
Center For Sight8224 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34238 Directions (941) 918-2020Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:30pm
9
Center For Sight5409 Univ Pkwy, Venice, FL 34292 Directions (941) 496-4444
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough exam. Adequate time.
About Dr. Tanuj Banker, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447542410
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Hosp
- Georgetown University
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Banker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Banker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Banker works at
Dr. Banker has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Drusen and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Banker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Banker speaks Spanish.
117 patients have reviewed Dr. Banker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banker.
