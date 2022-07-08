Dr. Tannique Rainford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rainford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tannique Rainford, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tannique Rainford, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Rainford works at
Locations
Center for Cardivascular Ct Angiography1429 Highway 6, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (713) 781-4600
Hillcroft Medical Clinic2450 Fondren Rd Ste 103, Houston, TX 77063 Directions (713) 781-4600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good, attentive and listened to all of my situation and replied appropriately. She had patience did not rush my visit. Her staff was kind and patient with me even as I had to ask the question a couple of times they were willing to answer until I understood
About Dr. Tannique Rainford, MD
- Family Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1134176167
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
