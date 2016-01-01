Dr. Colegrove has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tanner Colegrove, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tanner Colegrove, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Dr. Colegrove works at
Locations
Northwestern Grayslake Outpatient Care Center1000 N Westmoreland Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 926-0106
Lake Forest Hospital660 N Westmoreland Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 926-0106
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tanner Colegrove, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003941113
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona Medical Center
- University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine
