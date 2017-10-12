Overview

Dr. Tannaz Zahirpour, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Zahirpour works at Optum - Alhambra in Alhambra, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA and Marina Del Rey, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.