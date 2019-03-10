Overview

Dr. Tannaz Ebrahimiadib, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Ebrahimiadib works at Venus Women's Healthcare, Oceanside Ca in Oceanside, CA with other offices in Temecula, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.