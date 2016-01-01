Overview

Dr. Tanmay Gosalia, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center, Hudson Regional Hospital and Palisades Medical Center.



Dr. Gosalia works at Garden State Medical Group in North Bergen, NJ with other offices in Secaucus, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.