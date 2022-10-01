Dr. Tanja Scherm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scherm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tanja Scherm, MD
Overview
Dr. Tanja Scherm, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Dr. Scherm works at
Locations
Summerlin Women's Health10105 Banburry Cross Dr Ste 460, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 255-3547
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to Dr. Scherm since I was a kid running around without an insurance and she always considered everything from the patient's side. She delivered my first baby 2 years ago and I couldn't have been more thrilled to learn that she is back in Vegas right when I found out I'm pregnant with my second baby! Anybody who's been looking for her like I have, yes she is currently located at WHASN Northwest, 7160 Smoke Ranch Rd.
About Dr. Tanja Scherm, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1477659142
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
