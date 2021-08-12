See All Neurologists in Trenton, NJ
Dr. Tanishia Williams, MD

Neurology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tanishia Williams, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Trenton, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

Dr. Williams works at Children's Specialized Hosp Primary Care Hamilton in Trenton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Children's Specialized Hosp Primary Care Hamilton
    3575 Mercerville Quakerbridge Rd, Trenton, NJ 08619 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 631-2800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan

Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Insomnia Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Tanishia Williams, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861625907
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson U Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Seton Hall University
    Undergraduate School

