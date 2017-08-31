Dr. Choice has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tanishia Choice, MD
Overview
Dr. Tanishia Choice, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Lexington, MA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Choice works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Vithya Rodriguez M.d. Pllc20 Muzzey St Ste 3, Lexington, MA 02421 Directions (857) 600-1035
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Choice?
My son has been a patient of hers for a several years and I couldn't be happier. Very professional and dependable! She always calls right back if there is an issue and is eager to help.
About Dr. Tanishia Choice, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1396904611
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choice accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choice works at
Dr. Choice has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.