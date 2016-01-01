Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tanisha Taylor, MD
Dr. Tanisha Taylor, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Womens Health Associates101 Prospect St Ste 202, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 942-5906
- EmblemHealth
- QualCare
About Dr. Tanisha Taylor, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.