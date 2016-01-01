Dr. Tanisha Smith, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tanisha Smith, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tanisha Smith, DPM is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from Barry University Anesthesia Program.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
Oak Street Health Speedway5926 Crawfordsville Rd Unit B, Indianapolis, IN 46224 Directions (317) 967-6874
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tanisha Smith, DPM
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1316264187
Education & Certifications
- Barry University Anesthesia Program
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Smith using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.