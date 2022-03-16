Dr. Tanios Bekaii-Saab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bekaii-Saab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tanios Bekaii-Saab, MD
Dr. Tanios Bekaii-Saab, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Beirut and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Phoenix - Cancer5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 702-3719
My husband was diagnosed last year with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, we knew this was a battle that would be hard. We were lucky to have Dr.Saab, although the diagnosis has a low survival rate, Dr. Saab never told my husband a time limit to his life, just told us it was up to the man upstairs. I am thankful for this and that Dr.Saab was so caring, even though my husband only made it 5.5 months, he lived each day hopeful and fighting to live, this meant the world to me because my husband still looked forward to each day and we were still able to create precious memories and moments in-between, nothing in life is more important. Dr.Saab fought along with us and I will forever be greatful for him.
- Medical Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Male
- 1598770331
- In University School Of Med|New England Med Center Hosps
- American University Of Beirut
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
