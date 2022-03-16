Overview

Dr. Tanios Bekaii-Saab, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Beirut and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Bekaii-Saab works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatic Cancer, Neuroendocrine Tumors and Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

