Dr. Tanios Bekaii-Saab, MD

Dr. Tanios Bekaii-Saab, MD

Medical Oncology
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tanios Bekaii-Saab, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Beirut and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Bekaii-Saab works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatic Cancer, Neuroendocrine Tumors and Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Phoenix - Cancer
    5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 702-3719

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pancreatic Cancer
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer

Treatment frequency



Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Tanios Bekaii-Saab, MD

Specialties
  • Medical Oncology
Years of Experience
  • 27 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Arabic
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1598770331
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • In University School Of Med|New England Med Center Hosps
Medical Education
  • American University Of Beirut
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tanios Bekaii-Saab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bekaii-Saab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bekaii-Saab has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bekaii-Saab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bekaii-Saab works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Bekaii-Saab’s profile.

Dr. Bekaii-Saab has seen patients for Pancreatic Cancer, Neuroendocrine Tumors and Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bekaii-Saab on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bekaii-Saab. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bekaii-Saab.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bekaii-Saab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bekaii-Saab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

