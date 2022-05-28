Dr. Tanika Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tanika Taylor, MD
Overview
Dr. Tanika Taylor, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Norton Women's and Children's Hospital.
Locations
Louisville Office4010 DuPont Cir Ste L07, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 895-6559Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Norton Women's and Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Taylor delivered my 3rd baby. She is wonderful and caring dr. I frequently saw her for apts during my current pregnancy and she gave me time needed for questioning. I never feel rushed by her. She always has time for my questions. Def feel like more than a patient as she is very compassionate.
About Dr. Tanika Taylor, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.