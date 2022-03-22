Overview

Dr. Tania Zuniga, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in State College, PA. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Geisinger Lewistown Hospital, Geisinger Medical Center and Mount Nittany Medical Center.



Dr. Zuniga works at Mount Nittany Physician Group in State College, PA with other offices in Bellefonte, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.