Dr. Tania Sierra, MD

Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tania Sierra, MD is an Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.

Dr. Sierra works at Urological Assocs Bridgeport in Fairfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Men's Health and Fertility Center of Fairfield County
    52 Beach Rd Ste 205, Fairfield, CT 06824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 255-6825
    Tuesday
    1:30pm - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    1:30pm - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 11:30am

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Bridgeport Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Uterine Prolapse

Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 04, 2020
    It was my first visit with Dr. Sierra. I was very impressed with her commitment to learning about me as a person as she conducted her examination. She was very thorough and thoughtful. I am very comfortable going forward with her as my doctor.
    Joyce H — Dec 04, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Tania Sierra, MD

    Specialties
    • Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1356631998
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Massachusetts Medical Center
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
    Undergraduate School
    • MIT
    Board Certifications
    • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tania Sierra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sierra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sierra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sierra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sierra works at Urological Assocs Bridgeport in Fairfield, CT. View the full address on Dr. Sierra’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sierra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sierra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sierra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sierra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

