Dr. Tania Sierra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tania Sierra, MD is an Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Dr. Sierra works at
Locations
Men's Health and Fertility Center of Fairfield County52 Beach Rd Ste 205, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 255-6825Tuesday1:30pm - 4:30pmWednesday1:30pm - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 11:30am
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
It was my first visit with Dr. Sierra. I was very impressed with her commitment to learning about me as a person as she conducted her examination. She was very thorough and thoughtful. I am very comfortable going forward with her as my doctor.
About Dr. Tania Sierra, MD
- Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts Medical Center
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
- MIT
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sierra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sierra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sierra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sierra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sierra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sierra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sierra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.