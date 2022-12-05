Overview

Dr. Tania Rivera, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad De Concepcion, Chile and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Escondido, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.



Dr. Rivera works at Pacific Coast Vascular and General Surgery in La Jolla, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.