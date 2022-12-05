Dr. Tania Rivera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tania Rivera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tania Rivera, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad De Concepcion, Chile and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Escondido, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.
Locations
1
Pacific Coast Vascular and General Surgery9850 Genesee Ave Ste 560, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 336-2810
2
Rheumatology Center of San Diego2800 3rd Ave, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (858) 336-2810
3
Rheumatology Center of San Diego16516 Bernardo Center Dr Ste 220, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 336-2810
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Sharp Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She's the only rheumatologist who has managed my polymylalgia.
About Dr. Tania Rivera, MD
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336346972
Education & Certifications
- New York University School of Medicine
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Universidad De Concepcion, Chile
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
