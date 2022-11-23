Overview

Dr. Tania Reyna, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Universidad Mexico Americana del Norte and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South.



They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.