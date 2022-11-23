Dr. Tania Reyna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reyna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tania Reyna, MD
Overview
Dr. Tania Reyna, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Universidad Mexico Americana del Norte and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South.
They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9001 S 101st East Ave, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 579-3870
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Always explained anything I didn't understand. Actually made me feel like I mattered.
About Dr. Tania Reyna, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma
- Universidad Mexico Americana del Norte
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reyna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reyna accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reyna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reyna has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reyna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Reyna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reyna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reyna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reyna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.