Dr. Tania Orzynski, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Tania Orzynski, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their fellowship with University of Colorado | University of Colorado Health Sciences Center

Dr. Orzynski works at Greater Colorado Anesthesia in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Greater Colorado Anesthesia
    455 N Sherman St Ste 510, Denver, CO 80203 (303) 963-0130

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Rose Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Acute Postoperative Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Acute Postoperative Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 23, 2021
    She was a anesthesiologist for my surgery. She came in a bit before surgery and talked to me, made sure I was comfortable, answered any questions, went through my medical history and even told my best friend what to expect out of me when I woke up from anesthesia. She is very witty which also helped me feel more relaxed.
    — Jul 23, 2021
    About Dr. Tania Orzynski, MD

    Specialties
    Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    English, Arabic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    1801873955
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    University of Colorado | University of Colorado Health Sciences Center
    Internship
    St Joseph Hospital | St Joseph Hospital - Exempla
    Board Certifications
    Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tania Orzynski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Orzynski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Orzynski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Orzynski works at Greater Colorado Anesthesia in Denver, CO.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Orzynski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orzynski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orzynski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

