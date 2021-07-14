Overview

Dr. Tania Lozano, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Lozano works at Dr. Tania Lozano in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Counseling, Hypothyroidism and Continuous Glucose Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.