Dr. Tania Lozano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lozano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tania Lozano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tania Lozano, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Lozano works at
Locations
-
1
Tania Paquin Lozano MD PA6101 Webb Rd Ste 202, Tampa, FL 33615 Directions (813) 901-5038
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lozano?
Amazing! She was friendly, professional and knew exactly how to help me with my thyroid issues!! Highly recommend her!
About Dr. Tania Lozano, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 33 years of experience
- English, French
- 1477538890
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lozano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lozano accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lozano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lozano works at
Dr. Lozano has seen patients for Diabetes Counseling, Hypothyroidism and Continuous Glucose Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lozano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lozano speaks French.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lozano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lozano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lozano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lozano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.