Overview

Dr. Tania Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Richmond, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West.



Dr. Lee works at Foot & Ankle Institute of Texas in Richmond, TX with other offices in Kingwood, TX and Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and High Risk Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.