Dr. Tania Kasdaglis, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Tania Kasdaglis, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
2.5 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tania Kasdaglis, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Kasdaglis works at New Jersey Perinatal Associates LLC in Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Jersey Perinatal Associates LLC
    94 Old Short Hills Rd # 403E, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 520-6239

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Mar 24, 2021
I saw Dr. Kasdaglis for my second pregnancy. She was easy going and explained the ultrasound in a straightforward manner. She always made me feel comfortable, answered all my questions and addressed any concerns I had. I would highly recommend her!
Melissa — Mar 24, 2021
Photo: Dr. Tania Kasdaglis, MD
About Dr. Tania Kasdaglis, MD

  • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
  • English
  • 1366644601
Education & Certifications

  • SAINT BARNABAS MEDICAL CENTER
  • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
  • Maternal & Fetal Medicine and Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tania Kasdaglis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kasdaglis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kasdaglis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kasdaglis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kasdaglis works at New Jersey Perinatal Associates LLC in Livingston, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Kasdaglis’s profile.

Dr. Kasdaglis has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kasdaglis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kasdaglis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kasdaglis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kasdaglis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kasdaglis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

