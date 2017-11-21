Dr. Tania Kaprealian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaprealian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tania Kaprealian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tania Kaprealian, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Uc San Francisco School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Locations
UCLA Radiation Oncology Westwood200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste B265, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 946-0446
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
You can count on Dr. Kaprealian 100%. She is so compassionate and really helped throughout my treatment course. She provided me with all the information that I needed.
About Dr. Tania Kaprealian, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UCSF Department of Radiology
- Va Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System
- Uc San Francisco School Of Medicine
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaprealian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kaprealian using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kaprealian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaprealian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaprealian.
