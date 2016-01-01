Dr. Tania Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tania Hall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tania Hall, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from University of Washing School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Dr. Hall works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Alaska Women's Health,PC3260 Providence Dr Ste 322, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5155
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hall?
About Dr. Tania Hall, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1073809547
Education & Certifications
- MAINE MEDICAL CENTER
- University of Washing School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.