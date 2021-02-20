Dr. Tania Faruque, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faruque is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tania Faruque, MD
Dr. Tania Faruque, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Poway.
Escondido Office255 N Elm St Ste 101, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
l first saw Dr. Faruque Friday Feb. 12, 2021 for lower back pain.. After an initial eval she ordered an MRI. After the MRI I saw her again Feb. 19th for the epidural cortizone injection. Dr. Faruque is very very nice and friendly. She explained the epidural procedure step by step. During the procedure she told me what she was about to do for each step and there were no surprises.. The injection pain was very minimal and only took about 2 minutes. I highly recommend Dr. Faruque.
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- Cedars Sinai medical center
- Cleveland Clin Fd
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Wayne State Univ Som
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
