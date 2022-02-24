Dr. Tania Cortas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cortas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tania Cortas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tania Cortas, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from American University of Beirut.
Dr. Cortas works at
Locations
-
1
Cancer & Blood Specialists of Arizona11209 N Tatum Blvd Ste B200, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Directions (480) 530-4200
-
2
Palo Verde Hematology-oncology10460 N 92nd St Ste 402, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 860-2540
-
3
Biltmore Cancer Center - Medical Oncology, Gynecologic Oncology, Hematology, Neuro-Oncology, & Breast Program2222 E Highland Ave Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 277-4868Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
4
Cancer & Blood Specialists of Arizona2925 W Rose Garden Ln Ste 110, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (623) 265-7215
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cortas?
Dr.Cortas is AMAZING! She cared for me in 2014 and truly saved my life! She is caring and kind. I couldn't have imagined being cared for by a better doctor. I would definitely recommend her to anyone looking for great care!
About Dr. Tania Cortas, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1720293608
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- American University of Beirut
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cortas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cortas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cortas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cortas works at
Dr. Cortas speaks Arabic.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Cortas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cortas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cortas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cortas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.