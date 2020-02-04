See All Neurologists in Springfield, MO
Dr. Tania Beltran Papsdorf, MD

Neurology
3 (26)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tania Beltran Papsdorf, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center Branson, Cox Medical Center South and Cox Monett Hospital.

Dr. Beltran Papsdorf works at Champaign Dental Group in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia, Essential Tremor and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Neurology
    3801 S National Ave Ste 900, Springfield, MO 65807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 875-3087

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cox Medical Center Branson
  • Cox Medical Center South
  • Cox Monett Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Insomnia
Essential Tremor
Difficulty With Walking
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurofibrosarcoma Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Feb 04, 2020
    Great Dr, very through.
    Ingram — Feb 04, 2020
    About Dr. Tania Beltran Papsdorf, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053571760
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of North Carolina Hospitals
    Internship
    • University of Kansas School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tania Beltran Papsdorf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beltran Papsdorf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beltran Papsdorf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beltran Papsdorf works at Champaign Dental Group in Springfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Beltran Papsdorf’s profile.

    Dr. Beltran Papsdorf has seen patients for Insomnia, Essential Tremor and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beltran Papsdorf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Beltran Papsdorf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beltran Papsdorf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beltran Papsdorf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beltran Papsdorf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

