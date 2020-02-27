Dr. Tangela Anderson Tull, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson Tull is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tangela Anderson Tull, MD
Overview
Dr. Tangela Anderson Tull, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3601 Odonnell St Ste 150, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (410) 633-6300
- 2 7001 Johnnycake Rd, Windsor Mill, MD 21244 Directions (410) 633-6300
-
3
Hoffman and Berkowitz LLC6610 Tributary St, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (410) 633-6300
-
4
Teresa A Hoffman MD & Assocs341 N Calvert St Ste 201, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 633-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I could not have asked for a more thorough, compassionate or kinder physician to care for me and my son through my pregnancy and delivery. Dr. Anderson Tull’s bedside manner is exceptional, she makes you feel like you are her only patient and you receive her undivided attention. Any questions, concerns and fears I had were fully addressed and explained by Dr. Anderson Tull without judgement. I was fortunate enough to have Dr. Anderson Tull deliver my beautiful son, and she was my biggest cheerleader in the delivery room. Through the whole journey, Dr. Anderson Tull also ensured my husband was part of the conversation and process- which meant the world to the both of us. I am very lucky to be her patient.
About Dr. Tangela Anderson Tull, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1952536070
Education & Certifications
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson Tull has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson Tull accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson Tull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson Tull. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson Tull.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson Tull, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson Tull appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.