Overview

Dr. Taneisha Grant, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Grant works at Gastroenterology Center Of CT in Hamden, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.