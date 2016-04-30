Dr. Repass has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tandy Repass, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tandy Repass, MD is a Dermatologist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Repass works at
Locations
1
Dermatology Associates of Kentucky250 Fountain Ct, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 263-4444Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
2
Blue Grass Dermatology3475 Richmond Rd Ste 200, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 296-4400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
June 2011, I was examined by Tandy S. Repass, M.D. for multiple dermatological concerns at the Mayo Clinic, FL. It was (& is) the most professional & thorough full-body exam I'd ever experienced in my 73 years. Other than a very prompt phone call from Dr. Repass reporting on the lesion biopsied (which was happily benign), I'd not seen nor heard from her since. Time for a recheck I attempted to book an appt, but sadly she's no longer at Mayo. This physician is worthy of your confidence.
About Dr. Tandy Repass, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1043444219
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
- Dermatology
