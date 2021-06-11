Dr. Tandy Champion, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Champion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tandy Champion, DO
Overview
Dr. Tandy Champion, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with University of Michigan Health - West.
Locations
Richard A. Switzer M.d. PC4166 56th St Sw, Wyoming, MI 49418 Directions (616) 249-1850
Metro Health Grandville4285 Parkway Place Dr Sw, Grandville, MI 49418 Directions (616) 252-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Today was my first visit (6/10/21) and it was the best doctor visit I have ever had. She provided me so much education on my overall health and help create a plan for total health, rather than how most doctors see patients. Normally I go to the doctor and they only treat you for whatever your compliant is, she explained how many of my issues are all interrelated. I cant wait to see her again to see what she has laid out for my personal plan.
About Dr. Tandy Champion, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1164443578
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Champion has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Champion accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Champion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Champion. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Champion.
