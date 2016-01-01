Dr. Tanda Lane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tanda Lane, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tanda Lane, MD is a dermatologist in Columbus, GA. Dr. Lane completed a residency at EMORY UNIVERSITY. She currently practices at Lane Dermatology & Dermatological Surgery and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Lane is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Lane Dermatology & Dermatological Surgery1210 Brookstone Centre Pkwy, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 322-1717
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Tanda Lane, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Lane?
