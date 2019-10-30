Dr. Amin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tanay Amin, MD
Overview
Dr. Tanay Amin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center.
Dr. Amin works at
Locations
Wellness Today Medical Clinic Inc.13090 N 94th Dr Ste 204, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 264-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Amin performed Rotor Cuff surgery for a torn rotor cuff and muscle. Procedure went well with NO discomfort and minor pain. The operation was "orthoscopic" and went quite well. I admire his surgical work. After almost 20 sessions of physical therapy there is almost 100% comfort in movement, motion, and strength. Dr. Amin is a valuable asset to the Banner Health care System.
About Dr. Tanay Amin, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1013170232
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
