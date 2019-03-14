Dr. Tananchai A Lucktong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lucktong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tananchai A Lucktong, MD
Overview
Dr. Tananchai A Lucktong, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lucktong works at
Locations
-
1
Carilion Clinic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery - Roanoke3 Riverside Cir, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 224-5170Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Carilion Clinic General Surgery - Lexington100 Spotswood Dr, Lexington, VA 24450 Directions (540) 463-7108
-
3
Carilion Rockbridge Community Hospital1 Health Cir, Lexington, VA 24450 Directions (540) 458-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lucktong?
was very upfront and concise, explained everything in words I could understand, seemed to really care if I had any problems or questions. Did a great job on surgery and follow-up.
About Dr. Tananchai A Lucktong, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1578526067
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lucktong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lucktong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lucktong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lucktong works at
Dr. Lucktong has seen patients for Sleeve Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lucktong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucktong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucktong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lucktong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lucktong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.