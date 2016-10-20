Overview

Dr. Tan Tran, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Manteca, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dameron Hospital, Doctors Hospital Of Manteca, St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton and Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.



Dr. Tran works at TAN D TRAN, M.D. in Manteca, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Duodenal Polypectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.