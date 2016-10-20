See All Gastroenterologists in Manteca, CA
Dr. Tan Tran, MD

Gastroenterology
2.5 (13)
Call for new patient details
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tan Tran, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Manteca, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dameron Hospital, Doctors Hospital Of Manteca, St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton and Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.

Dr. Tran works at TAN D TRAN, M.D. in Manteca, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Duodenal Polypectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tan Tran. MD Inc.
    292 Cottage Ave, Manteca, CA 95336 (209) 239-4229
    Doctors Hospital of Manteca
    1205 E North St, Manteca, CA 95336 (209) 239-4229

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dameron Hospital
  • Doctors Hospital Of Manteca
  • St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton
  • Sutter Tracy Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Gastritis
Duodenal Polypectomy
Hemorrhoids
Gastritis
Duodenal Polypectomy

Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 20, 2016
    He did my colonoscopy when other doctors could not as I have a twisted colon. And he is pleasant to talk to. My husband and I both was very satisfied with him.
    Oct 20, 2016
    About Dr. Tan Tran, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1508807066
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tran has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Duodenal Polypectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

