Dr. Tan Pham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tan Pham, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Norman, OK. They completed their residency with University Ca Irvine Med Center
Dr. Pham works at
Locations
Endocrinology Associates3500 Healthplex Pkwy Ste 201, Norman, OK 73072 Directions (405) 307-5720
Hospital Affiliations
- Norman Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Phan spent a lot of time asking me questions to try to find out why I’ve been so sick. He had me do lab work to rule out different health issues. So grateful I got into him and the time he spent with me was surprising to me. Very impressed with his caring bedside manner and kindness to me. My husband sees him and really likes him too. I’m quite complicated but he figured out some labs that needed to be done that was very beneficial for me in ruling out some things. He’s fantastic and trust him with my care totally. You will not be disappointed with Dr Phan
About Dr. Tan Pham, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1740259076
Education & Certifications
- University Ca Irvine Med Center
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pham has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Malaise and Fatigue, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.
